A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit the western US state of Idaho on Tuesday with no immediate reports of damage or fatalities.

The strong quake, which was felt throughout the state, struck shortly before 6:00 pm local time and lasted between 20 and 30 seconds, according to the residents.

Taking to Twitter, the Boise police department said, “Yep we felt it too. No reports of damage at this time,”

“Stay safe out there Boise. Call us if you need us”, the department further added.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake’s epicenter was in a remote mountain region northeast of the state capital Boise.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a tweet that local officials were “checking all facilities and public safety officers are conducting structural checks downtown and in our neighborhoods.

Shaking was felt across the region, including Washington state, Utah, Nevada and Canada, Accuweather said.

On March 19, an earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted the US state of Utah.

The Utah Division of Emergency Management said that the recent quake was the largest to hit the state since 1992.