A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Thursday, no tsunami alert has been issued, according to the authorities.

The quake struck at 1.12 am with the epicentre at 69 km northeast Bangkalan of East Java province and the depth at 636 km under sea bed, an official said.

“The centre of the quake is very deep. It did not potentially trigger a tsunami, so we did not issue a warning for that”, officials further said.

The intensity of the quake was felt 2 to 3 MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in the tourist hub of Kute in Bali island, Trenggalek, Bangkalan of East Java province, Yogyakarta province and Pangandaran of West Java province, Jerisman said.

Last year, in September, at least 23 people were killed and over 100 injured after a strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s remote islands.

In 2018, 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

Nearly 60,000 people are still living in makeshift accommodation nearly a year after the double disaster, the Red Cross said this week.

In 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

Bali Island is the centre of Indonesia’s tourism industry, over 700,000 foreign holidaymakers visit the island every month, according to the national statistics bureau.

Indonesia is frequently stricken by the earthquake as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone so-called “the Pacific Ring of Fire”.