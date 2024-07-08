6.3-magnitude earthquake hits off Japan’s Ogasawara Islands

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 struck off Japan’s western Ogasawara Islands on Monday morning, the local weather agency said.

The temblor occurred at 5:02 a.m. local time, measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Ogasawara Village, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The epicentre was located off western Ogasawara Islands at a depth of 530 km at a latitude of 27.1 degrees north and a longitude of 139.0 degrees east.

With no tsunami threat from the earthquake, there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.