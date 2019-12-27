At least 50 people were dead in Bangladesh due to the ongoing cold spell accompanied by chilly wind and drizzles since November.

According to the Ministry of Health on Thursday, the death toll was reported by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Ayesha Akhter, Assistant Director at DGHS told Xinhua that 17 people died due to Acute Respiratory Infection across Bangladesh from November 1 to December 25.

During the same period, 33 others died from diarrhoea and other diseases, she said.

Life in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka and elsewhere in the country was severely disrupted for days.

The cold spell and inclement weather particularly affected people in the northern region and those living in the open.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BND), it recorded the lowest temperature of this year in a border town in Bangladesh’s north.

It has been cloudy in Dhaka for the last couple of days. BMD recorded Dhaka’s temperature at 12.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The freezing weather may continue for the next few days, Nazmul said.

