5 countries seek International Criminal Court probe into ‘potential crimes’ in Palestinian territories

In a significant move, urging an investigation into potential crimes in Palestinian territories, South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros, and Djibouti jointly submitted a referral to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“In accordance with the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, a State Party may refer to the Prosecutor a situation in which one or more crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court appear to have been committed requesting the Prosecutor to investigate the situation for the purpose of determining whether one or more specific persons should be charged with the commission of such crimes,” Khan said in a statement.

The ICC prosecutor conveyed that his office is already executing an investigation into the situation in Palestinian territories, which was initiated on March 3, 2021, concentrating on probable crimes since June 2014 in Gaza and the West Bank. The investigation encompasses the recent escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks on October 7, 2023.

“It is ongoing and extends to the escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks that took place on 7 October 2023,” Khan said, adding, “In accordance with the Rome Statute, my Office has jurisdiction over crimes committed on the territory of a State Party and with respect to the nationals of States Parties.”

Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise on the ground, with Israeli troops prepared to advance wherever Hamas is found, including the southern part of the Gaza Strip, as declared by Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Rear Adm Daniel Hagari.

“This will happen where and when would be convenient for the IDF and when conditions are optimal,” Hagari said.

The death toll among IDF soldiers has reached at least 372 since October 7, with indications of a possible ground offensive into the southern part of the strip.

Israeli leaders have already asserted control over the northern part of Gaza, including Gaza City. A leaflet dropped on communities near Khan Younis in the southern part of Gaza advises residents to “head towards known shelters,” fuelling speculations of an imminent ground offensive.

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has declared that the ground operations “will last for many months and will include both the north and the south” of the Gaza Strip, emphasising the determination to dismantle Hamas wherever it is found, CNN reported.