A 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the east coast of Japan’s Chiba Prefecture on Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

No tsunami warning has been issued so far.

The quake logged four in some parts of Chiba Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

Last year, in June, at least 16 people were injured after a strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Japan, that issued a tsunami advisory later.

In 2018, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked western Japan that left five people injured and damaged buildings and roads.

Japan sits on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire” where a large proportion of the worlds earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

A devastating magnitude 9.0 quake — which struck under the Pacific Ocean on March 11, 2011 — and a resulting tsunami caused widespread damage and claimed the lives of thousands of people.