A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted a remote part of eastern Indonesia on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

No tsunami warning has been issued, the department further said.

The undersea quake struck at a depth of some 61 kilometres (38 miles), about 280 kilometres southwest of the city of Tual in the archipelago’s Maluku province.

Last year, an earthquake measuring 6.1-magnitude rocked Indonesia’s East Java province, but did not have potential for tsunami.

In December 2018, at least 373 people were killed and many buildings were heavily damaged when the tsunami struck, almost without warning, along the rim of the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands.

The catastrophic tsunami in was triggered by a chunk of the Anak Krakatau volcano slipping into the ocean and not by an earthquake which was one of the reasons of no warning sign.

The Southeast Asian country is one of the most disaster-prone nations on Earth.