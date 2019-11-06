A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Iran southern province of Hormozgons in the early hours of Wednesday, according to Iran’s Seismological Centre.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which took place at 11:10 local time (07.40 GMT), was at the depth of 16 km, 27.226 degrees north latitude and 55.112 degrees east longitude.

There was no loss of life or destruction has been reported yet.

This is the third earthquake to strike the region in less than two weeks.

Many houses in rural parts of the province are made of mud bricks and have been known to crumble easily under the impact of the tremor.

Earlier, a 5.1 magnitude was recorded in the same region on October 21, while a 4.9 magnitude tremor struck the area on October 31.

Last year, more than 700 people have been injured after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit western Iran.

Iran sits on two major tectonic plates and is prone to frequent seismic activity. In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake destroyed the historic city of Bam in the south-east of the country, that left 26,000 people dead.