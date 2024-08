5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 on Friday struck Japanese prefecture of Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, local weather agency said.

The temblor occurred at 7.57 p.m. local time, measuring lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

At a depth of 10 km, the epicenter was located off the western Kanagawa prefecture at a latitude of 35.4 degrees north and a longitude of 139.2 degrees east, Xinhua new agency reported quoting the JMA.

The tremor was strongly felt in Tokyo and Saitama prefecture, with no tsunami warning issued.