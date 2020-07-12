An earthquake of magnitude measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted Guye District of Tangshan City in north China’s Hebei Province on Sunday.

The tremors were felt in the early hours of the day Xinhua News citing China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). reported.

According to ANI report, the epicentre of the earthquake was monitored at 39.78 degrees north latitude and 118.44 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

In May, two people were killed and 13 others injured after a 5-magnitude earthquake struck Qiaojia County in southwest China’s Yunnan province.

In 2019, at least thirty-one people were injured after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Gongxian County in China’s Sichuan province.

Last year, in June, 12 people were killed and 125 others injured after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit China’s Sichuan province.

In 2017, an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck China’s Sichuan province, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.