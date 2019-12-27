A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Iran on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was reported to have struck near the southern coast of Iran, the federal agency reports.

The quake’s center is a about 30 miles from Iran’s sole nuclear power plant in Bushehr, the USGS said.

No casualties or damages have been reported from the quake yet.

The last quake to hit Iran came in November, striking in Tark County to the northwest about 250 miles from Tehran.

Earlier in November, the quake struck in Iran that left five people dead and hundreds were injured.

It was believed that many of the injuries occurred in the panicked aftermath of the quake as people fled their homes.

Iran is on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.