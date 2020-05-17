At least 4 people, including a doctor who tested positive for novel Coronavirus killed after a small plane crashed in the Brazilian state of Ceara on Friday night, according to the media report.

The sick doctor was being transferred to an intensive care unit in his home state of Piaui. Two medical staffers treating him, as well as the pilot, were also on the plane.

The Ceara Fire Department and Sao Bernardo municipality have not provided more information related to the crash.

Last year, a small plane crashed on a street shortly after takeoff in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte that left at least three people dead.

In 2017, three people were killed when a small aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, according to an officials.

In 2016, a plane was carrying Brazil’s Chapecoense football team crashed in Colombia and as many as 75 of the 81 persons on board were feared dead.