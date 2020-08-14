At least 37 people have been reported missing, while 10 others were rescued after a landslide hit Nepal’s Sindhupalchok district on Friday, according to authorities.

More than 30 houses were also buried in the landslide that occurred at Lidi in Jugal Rural Municipality-2, The Himalayan Times reported.

A team of security personnel is conducting a rescue operation in the area.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Madhav Prasad Kafle at Sindhupalchok District Police Office (DPO) said that additional security personnel would be mobilised to the site as the mud debris is continuously sliding at the site.

Late July, at least 132 people lost their lives as a result of heavy rains triggering landslides, and flash floods in Nepal.

In July 2019, heavy rains lashed various parts of Nepal claimed over hundred lives with several reportedly missing and many others injured.

Transportation, electricity and water supply were also disrupted due to floods and landslides in many parts of the country.

The annual monsoon rains, which normally start in June and continue through September often result in casualties in Nepal.