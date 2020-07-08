At least three policemen were killed and 18 others wounded in a suicide attack on Police HQ in Kandahar province in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the security source.

The incident took place at 4:00 am (local time) in Shah Wali Kot district, as a suicide car bomber detonated his explosives near the Police HQ, Tolo news reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bahir Ahmad, spokesman for the provincial Governor, said: “We had information about a possible attack on Police HQ and the forces were prepared. The suicide bomber was shot before he reached his target, but his explosives detonated.”

On June 17, at least 17 soldiers were killed and several others wounded after Taliban militants attacked military camps in two Afghan northern provinces.

In May, seven policemen were killed and three others injured in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan’s Farah province, the first major incident after a three-day ceasefire ended.

In July 2019, a senior PPS officer Gen. Abdul Ghaffar died days after being injured in a roadside mine explosion in Kabul’s Qala-e-Zaman Khan neighbourhood.