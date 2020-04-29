A suicide attack left at least three people dead and 15 wounded on Wednesday in Kabul, according to the interior ministry.

The attack took place in the Reshkhor area of Chahar-Asiab district, where the Defense Ministry’s Special Operation Corps is headquartered, the reports said.

Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian said in a statement, “The suicide bomber detonated his explosives attached to his body among the civilians, as a result of which three persons were martyred and 15 of our civilian countrymen were injured”.

The spokesperson also criticized the people behind the attack during Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

“These enemies of the people are not bound to any Islamic and human values and they carried out the attack in a while that we are in the holy month of Ramadan,” Arian said.

Insurgent attacks had reduced considerably in urban areas since the Taliban signed a peace agreement with the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha on Feb.29.

Although clashes between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban fighters continued in rural areas, attacks in cities had come down to almost nil.

However, there were at least two prior suicide attacks in Kabul since the peace deal, and the local branch of the Islamic State group claimed both of them.

Meanwhile, the US-Taliban peace deal included an agreement for the release of some 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for 1,000 Afghan security forces.

Earlier in the month, two Afghan Presidential Protective Service (PPS) members were attacked by unidentified gunmen that left one person dead and wounded the other on the outskirts of capital Kabul.

On March 25, an unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh gurdwara in Kabul that killed at least 27 worshippers and eight others injured.

This was the deadliest attacks on the minority community in the country,

In July 2019, a senior PPS officer Gen. Abdul Ghaffar died days after being injured in a roadside mine explosion in Kabul’s Qala-e-Zaman Khan neighbourhood.

Taliban militants, who ruled the country before being ousted in late 2001, renewed armed insurgency, killing government troops as well as civilians.

There are still 13,000 US troops in Afghanistan, most of them involved in a mission to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces in their fight against the Taliban and the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan.

