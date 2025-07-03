3 Indians abducted after largescale terrorist attacks in Mali, India calls upon African nation to secure early release

Three Indians have been abducted in Mali following a terrorist attack reportedly carried out by Al-Qaeda affiliate Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM).

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indians were employed at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, Republic of Mali.

The incident occurred on July 1, when a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack at the factory and took three Indians as hostages.

Expressing its deep concern over the incident, India, while condemning the “deplorable act of violence”, called upon the Mali Government to take necessary measures to secure the release of Indian nationals.

“The Government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the Government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals,” the MEA said in a press release.

The ministry stated that the Indian Embassy in Bamako is coordinating their safe and early release with the relevant authorities and local law enforcement agencies.

The embassy is also in touch with the family members of the abducted Indian nationals, while senior MEA officials are monitoring the evolving situation.

“Senior officials of the Ministry are closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate safe and early release of Indian Nationals,” the release stated.

According to the MEA, the terrorists attacked several military and government installations at multiple locations in western and central Mali on July 1. According to reports, JNIM has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Due to the above developments, India has also advised all its citizens currently residing in Mali to exercise caution. “The Ministry advises all Indian citizens currently residing in Mali to exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant, and stay in close contact with the Embassy of India in Bamako for regular updates and necessary assistance,” the ministry added.

