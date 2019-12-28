At least 25 people were killed and several others injured after a suicide blast that rocked at a security checkpoint near a busy crossing on the outskirts of the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, according to an official on Friday.

Government spokesman Ismael Mukhtar Omar said that a suicide bomber detonated a car bomb at the checkpoint on Afgoye road.

“I can confirm more than 25 people were killed in the attack,” Omar further said.

Among the dead were several students, Omar added.

According to police officer who reached at the site, the blast was targeted at a tax office on the road.

“As officials were checking cars passing the road, a car suddenly exploded, causing casualties and damage”, he added.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

Mogadishu has witnessed repeated attacks from Al Shabab, a militant organization that pledged allegiance to Al Qaeda in 2012 and controls parts of central and southern Somalia, Efe news reported.

In 2016, at least four persons were killed and several injured in an explosion outside a restaurant in the Somalia capital Mogadishu.