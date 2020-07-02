At least 24 people were dead and seven others injured after armed assailants attack a rehabilitation center in Mexico’s Guanajuato state, according to the authorities.

Police in the north-central state of Guanajuato said that the attack took place on Wednesday in the city of Irapuato. Three of the seven wounded were in serious condition.

Apparently the attackers shot everyone at the rehab center, the police further added.

An investigation has been launched into the attack.

The last attack on a rehab centre took place in 2010 in Chihuahua city that left 19 people dead.

In 2013, at least five people were killed and seven were wounded when gunmen opened fire on a group of community self-defense members gathered on a plaza in the western state of Michoacan.

Last year, at least five people were killed after gunmen opened fire at a bus terminal in Cuernavaca, the capital of the central Mexican state of Morelos.

Guanajuato is the scene of a bloody turf battle between the Jalisco cartel and a local gang, and the state has become the most violent in Mexico.