22 kg heroin recovered from two drug peddlers of Punjab

In a major success, an inter-state drug module was on Thursday smashed by the J&K Police in Rajouri along the Line of Control (LoC) where two drug peddlers from Punjab were arrested and 22 kgs heroin was recovered from their possession.

The arrest has been made in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district with investigation into forward and backward linkages of the case has been set into motion.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said that a specific intelligence input was received by police that two suspects are in transit from Rajouri towards Jammu in a vehicle in late evening hours on Wednesday. Police teams were put on alert across the district and existing check posts were strengthened to intercept them while some mobile MCVPs were also established.

The SSP further said that on Wednesday at around 9:30 pm, a vehicle bearing registration number JK01AB 5470 was intercepted at Jammu–Rajouri–Poonch national highway at a police check post near ITI Sunderbani.

Two Punjab based persons were travelling in the car, which was put to frisking. A large quantity of heroin-like substance was recovered which is approximately 22 kilograms.

This huge consignment has been recovered from possession of these two persons who have been identified as Onkar Singh, resident of village Talmandi Barth, district Gurdaspur, Punjab and Shamsher Singh, resident of village Barthmal Tehsil Gurdaspur Punjab.

Rajouri’s SSP Amritpal Singh further informed that both the accused have been arrested with a case in FIR 42/2023 under Sections 8/21/22/25/27A/29/60 NDPS Act has been registered at Police station Sunderbani.

He added, “Further investigation into the matter is going on and all the forward and backward linkages are being traced with more arrests in the case are expected during the course of investigation.”