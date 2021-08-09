20 civilians killed in Afghanistan’s Helmand, clinic destroyed

Amid ongoing intense clashes between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, at least 20 civilians were killed in Helmand province in a span of 48 hours, while airstrikes also destroyed a health clinic and a school, according to a media report.

The TOLO News report on Sunday citing local residents said said most of the victims, including women and children, were killed in rocket attacks and airstrikes.

According to security officials, majority of the clashes took place in Districts 1 and 2 of the provincial capital city of Lashkar Gah.

The officials claimed that these two districts have been cleared of the Taliban.

Taliban militants were hiding hidden in the two districts and were targeted by US airstrikes, probably B-52 bombers, the TOLO News reported quoted the officials as further saying.

Video footages revealed that the Shaheed Anwar Khan High School in District 2 and the government-owned health clinic in District 7 were destroyed during the clashes.

For more than 10 days, Lashkar Gah has witnessed heavy fighting between government forces and the Taliban.