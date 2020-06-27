At least Two people were killed and one critically injured after an employee of a coffee-dispenser manufacturer opened fire at the company’s warehouse in Springfield, the capital of the US state of Illinois, according to the police.

The shooting took place at the Bunn-O-Matic plant in the early hours of Friday, the local media report said.

The suspect, Michael Collins (48), then fled the scene and was later found dead in his car of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, with two handguns besides his body.

Police officers found the bodies of the two male victims, one in his 20s and the other in 60s, in warehouse.

The suspect was a coworker of the three victims, Winslow said.

The motive of the shooting is still under investigation.

Earlier this year, at least four people were killed and one more injured during a shooting at a private residence in the US state of Utah.

Last year, 20 people were dead and several others injured in a mass shooting at the Walmart store in the US city of El Paso.