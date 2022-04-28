2 injured in Hong Kong construction site fire

Two firefighters were injured in a fire that broke out at a building site in Hong Kong’s Hoi Kok Street at 6:38 a.m. on Thursday, with over 300 firefighters tackling the blaze.

The cause of the incident at the building site is still being investigated, according to representatives from the Fire Services Department and the police. The fire originated in a staff room of a two-story zinc building at the heart of the incident, according to the spokesman.

The site’s manager, Hong Kong’s Drainage Services Department, assured firefighters that no dangerous materials were stored in the premises and that no workers had been there overnight.

Two site superintendents were discovered with possible bone fractures on the ground near the zinc structure. They were both brought to Yan Chai Hospital.

The Hong Kong Post claimed that sixty fire vehicles, nine ambulances, and 290 people were dispatched to put out the fire, which was mainly doused four hours later.

Twelve minutes after the fire started, it was escalated to a level three-alarm.

According to The Hong Kong Post, which cited Ming Pao and HK01 stories, one of the injured patients jumped from the second floor to the ground.

Despite the fact that the Environmental Protection Department warned of “heavy smoke” at the scene, their air quality monitoring station did not reveal any abnormal readings.

In a statement issued around 9 am, the environmental department advised residents in Tsuen Wan, Tsing Yi and Kwai Chung to stay calm and shut doors and windows if necessary.

