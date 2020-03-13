Bangladesh police has arrested two men for selling a fake anti-coronavirus vaccine, according to the report on Friday.

One of them, Nazrul Islam Rubel, 27, a native of Mymensingh district, advertised the “vaccines” through a loudspeaker at Ganda union in Kendua Upazila of Netrokona district throughout Wednesday and Thursday, bdnews24 quoted the police as saying.

Rashedul Islam, 35, a so-called doctor from the same district, started selling them on Thursday afternoon.

On hearing about the incident, the police arrested the two men from the spot and recovered the “magical ayurvedic type medicines” from them.

Both the culprit were sentenced to two years in jail.

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 189 to 1,016, a rise of 23 per cent, the country’s Civil Protection Agency said on Thursday.

The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus, rose to 15,113 from a previous 12,462, an increase of 21.7 per cent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic as Italy tightened its strict quarantine and the United States imposed a ban on flights to Europe.

China’s National Health Commission reported on Friday at least seven new coronavirus deaths as of the end of Thursday, pushing the total number nationwide to 3,176.

Beijing also reported at least eight new confirmed cases during the same period, pushing the total number of cases to 80,813.

Over 110 countries and regions have reported 118,326 confirmed cases, including 37,371 cases outside China.

The novel Coronavirus outbreak has caused alarm as it has crossed global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic.