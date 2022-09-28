Follow Us:
1st Algerian official visits Morocco since snapping ties

This is the first visit by an Algerian official to Morocco since the two North African countries cut diplomatic ties in August 2021 over their conflicts in territorial disputes.

IANS | September 28, 2022 7:22 am

Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune

ALGIERS, Dec. 13, 2019 (Xinhua) -- The newly elected President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune attends a press conference in Algiers, Algeria, on Dec. 13, 2019. Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Friday said he committed to open dialogue with the protest movement claiming change, saying there will be "no revenge, nor exclusion and marginalization during his term." (Xinhua/IANS)

The Algerian Justice Minister arrived in Morocco to officially invite the Moroccan king to the Arab Summit scheduled to be host by Algeria.

On behalf of Moroccan King Mohammed VI, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita received the Algerian Minister Abderrachid Tebbi, who was sent as the emissary of Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune, said a statement by the Moroccan Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Tebbi handed over the letter of invitation to the Arab Summit, which is scheduled for November 1 and 2 in Algeria, to the Moroccan king, the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

