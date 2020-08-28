At least 19 people were killed in various rain-related incidents in Karachi, as the Pakistani city recorded its highest downpour in a day since 1967, according to an officials on Thursday.

The Met department said Karachi received 223.5 mm of rain in just 12 hours, the highest amount of rain ever recorded in a single day in the city, Dawn news reported.

The previous 24-hour record was on July 26, 1967, when 211.3 mm was recorded at Masroor base.

The crisis-like situation led Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to announce a public holiday on Saturday.

The Navy has deployed emergency response teams in aid of the civil administration in various areas that were equipped with boats and other life-saving equipment.

During the operation, the navy teams also rescued 55 people trapped in the flooded areas of Malir and Korangi Crossing, while 20 families stranded in Sammoo Goth were also evacuated to a safe location.

Meanwhile, many major roads in the city witnessed severe traffic jams and several areas of Karachi also experienced power outages, Dawn news reported.

Some areas of the city have been without power for more than 10 hours.

In response to the unprecedented monsoon spell in Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government would “not abandon” the city’s people “in their time of crisis”.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said that the federal government was “fully cognisant” of the devastation brought about by the rainfall”.

“I am personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations, and am in constant contact with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman and Sindh Governor for regular updates”, the prime minister futher added.

My govt is fully cognizant of the suffering of our people in the wake of the heavy rains, especially the people of Karachi. I am personally monitoring the relief & rescue operations & am in constant contact with Chairman NDMA & Governor Sindh for regular updates. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 27, 2020

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail termed the situation “unusual and abnormal” adding that an “emergency response” was required.

Opposition PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also tweeted about the situation, saying this year, Sindh has seen the “worst monsoons in 90 years”.

Earlier this month, 64 people were dead across Pakistan due to the heavy monsoon rains currently lashing the country.

Hundreds of Pakistan Army troops earlier backed by helicopters had to rush to affected areas to assist the local rescue and relief services having inadequate resources and expertise to cope with the current emergency situation.

Last year, at least 27 people were killed and many suffered injuries due to heavy rains that wreaked havoc in several areas in Pakistan’s Sindh.

In 2017, 24 people had lost their lives in heavy monsoon rains that wreaked havoc in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi.

(With inputs from agency)