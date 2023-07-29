Who is Ravinder Samra, killed by rival gang in Vancouver 2 months after his brother Amanpreet Samra was killed

Thirty-six-year-old gangster Ravinder Samra was shot dead on Thursday evening in the town of Richmond. The officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment said that they received a phone call about a critically injured man. Despite having rushed to the scene of the crime and despite all the life-saving measures by emergency responders, he was pronounced dead on the spot.

Who is Ravinder Samra

Ravinder Samra is the brother of 36-year-old Amarpreet Samra, who too was a gangster. Amarpreet was also shot dead on May 28 in Vancouver outside a banquet hall. He was just 28. “Mr. Samra was known to police, and we believe this was a targeted shooting associated with the BC Gang Conflict,” IHIT spokesperson Cpl Sukhi Dhesi said in a statement released on Friday. Investigators are now inquiring about the witnesses who may have dashcams or CCTV footages to assist them in solving the crime.

Ravinder’s brother killed in similar fashion

Ravinder’s brother Amanpreet was listed among Canada’s top 10 gangsters. Amanpreet was killed by gang Brothers Group outside a marriage function in Vancouver of Canada on May 28.

Advertisement

Reports suggest Samra (Junior) also known as Chakki was in Vancouver for a wedding ceremony. After dinner, when Amanpreet stepped out of Fraserview Hall, that’s when the gang members of the Brothers Keepers group opened fire. When Amanpreet was killed, his brother Ravinder too was with him.

Canadian Police Officer Tania Visintin has said that the police received a call at 1.30 am. Subsequently, a team was dispatched to the spot but they couldn’t save Amanpreet. Ravinder Samra also met almost the same fate as his brother who the police tried to revive but couldn’t despite their best efforts.