Birthday Girl Ekta Kapoor: A Journey of grit and success

Ekta Kapoor popularly called “The Television Queen,” turned 47 today. Despite her rocky beginnings, Ekta is now the most successful female producer in the industry. Over the years, Ekta has won the heart of the nation by developing the finest daily operas such as Hum Paanch, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Ekta, who has also produced many films, series, and daily soaps, began her career with a low-paying job. Ekta’s father was a celebrity, yet she advanced her profession without relying on her father’s celebrity.

Daily Soap Queen Ekta Kapoor

Kanyadan, Ekta Kapoor’s debut programme, premiered in 1999. Since then, Ekta has been creating serials beginning with the letter K. This was due to her faith in astrology. Ekta has created 63 such programs with titles beginning with ‘K’ during the course of her 27-year career. Kasautii Zindagii Kay, who was also a daughter-in-law, was one of them. The most popular were Kabhie Ghar Ghar Ki, Kabhi Soutan Kabhi Saheli, Koi Apna Sa, Somewhere Roz, Kutumb, Kusum, Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Kavyanjali, and Qayamat.

Producer Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor’s production company began with the 2001 film Kyunki… Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta. Ekta has produced 39 films since then, including Krishna Cottage, Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, The Dirty Picture, Ragini MMS, Half Girlfriend, Ek Villain, and Dream Girl.

Owner Ekta Kapoor

Balaji Production, Ekta Kapoor’s production company, is worth roughly Rs 400 crore. Ekta’s net worth is 95 crores at the same time. Ekta purchased a property in Mumbai in 2012 for around Rs 7 crore. Aside from dwellings, Ekta has a number of real estate holdings around the country. Ekta has made a personal investment of Rs 45 crore. In addition, in 2012, he established the Balaji Telefilms Institute. In 2017, Ekta created Alt Balaji, the first digital app to watch Indian television series.

Entrepreneur Ekta Kapoor

Not only did Kapoor make a name for herself in the profession, but she was also essential in creating a springboard for other performers who ascended to national prominence. Notably, some of them had non-filmmaking backgrounds.

The list of performers who were debuted and went on to star in major motion pictures

Ekta-the talent hunter

Ekta launched many new talents which made an indelible mark for themselves in the entertainment and film world including Vidya Balan.

Vidya Balan was only 16 when she landed her first part in Ekta’s popular comedy Hum Paanch. It was the program that launched her career in Bollywood. Vidya’s career soared following The Dirty Picture, which was also produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Sushant Singh Rajput

We all know that Sushant Singh Rajput rose to prominence after playing the lead in Ekta’s Pavitra Rishta, but the late actor made his debut with Ekta’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008. The Chhichhore actor made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che, which was a smashing blockbuster. In several interviews, Sushant credited Ekta with giving him a break when no one else did.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy made her television debut in 2007 with the daily serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and came to prominence with Ekta’s Naagin. Mouni didn’t stop after Naagin and made her Bollywood debut with the film Gold, starring Akshay Kumar.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita’s career took off after she received a huge break in television with Ekta’s Pavitra Rishta. She rose to prominence in the television business, and she made her film debut in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika. She was most recently featured in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3.