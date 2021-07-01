Germany on Thursday will lift its COVID-19 travel warnings for high-risk areas that have an infection rate of above 50 cases per 100,000 people.

However, the Federal Foreign Office confirmed that travel warnings for countries with a particularly high incidence rate, and Covid-19 variant areas will remain in force, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moreover, non-essential travel to countries classified as risk areas is still not encouraged.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas defended the lifting of the travel warning.

“If there are positive developments, there is no reason to maintain restrictions,” he said.

Single Covid-19 vaccine dose has already been administered to 54.5 percent of Germany’s adult population, and 30.3 million Germans have been fully vaccinated.

The country’s inoculation rate stands at 36.5 percent, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

(With IANS inputs)