14,263 Afghan families receive food aid

The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development stated on Monday that 14,263 people in two Afghan provinces have received food assistance.

According to a statement from the Ministry, 8,413 surveyed families received wheat, oil, beans, salt, and food parcels over the weekend in northern Jawzjan province, according to Xinhua news agency.

In the Giro district of eastern Ghazni province, 5,850 families received similar food items, according to the report.

According to the statement, the World Food Programme (WFP) supplied the assistance, while the provinces’ Department of Rural Rehabilitation and Development assisted in performing the survey

and distributing the aid.

Hundreds of thousands of poor families have received humanitarian aid in the last few months in most of the country’s 34 provinces.

Economic woes hit the impoverished country following the freezing of over $9 billion of the Afghan central bank’s assets by the US, as well as a halt of funds by the World Bank and the

International Monetary Fund in the wake of last year’s Taliban takeover.

