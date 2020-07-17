Fourteen more American service members affiliated with the US Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea, the military said, amid growing concerns over a surge in imported infections.

The USFK has seen a marked increase in the number of COVID-19 patients among newly assigned service members and related personnel in recent weeks along with the fast spread of the virus in the US, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The latest cases reported on Thursday brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 88. Of them, 52 were reported in July.

Of the 14 new patients, 12 were service members and two were dependents, and they tested positive after arriving here between July 9 and 15, according to USFK.

Nine soldiers and two family members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul, on a US government-chartered flight.

The remaining three arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on commercial flights,according to the USFK.

On Thursday, South Korea added 47 imported COVID-19 cases, which is the highest since March 25 when the figure stood at 51, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The local infections were 14, and the country’s total caseload came to 13,612.