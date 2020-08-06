Two enormous explosions devastated Beirut’s port on Tuesday, leaving at least 137 people dead and as ma 5,000 injured across wide parts of the country’s biggest city, shaking distant buildings and spreading panic and chaos across the Lebanese capital, according to a Lebanese health ministry spokesperson

The recent explosion obliterated part of the port and caused damage over a wide radius in the heart of the city, prompting fears the final number of those dead could yet rise significantly.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that 2,750 tonnes of the agricultural fertiliser ammonium nitrate that had been stored for years in a portside warehouse had blown up, sparking “a disaster in every sense of the word”.

The blasts were so massive they shook the entire city and could be heard throughout the small country, and as far away as Nicosia on the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, 240 kilometres (150 miles) away.

General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim said that the “highly explosive material” had been confiscated years earlier and stored in the warehouse, just minutes walk from Beirut’s shopping and nightlife districts.

The explosions hit a country already reeling from its worst economic crisis in decades which has left nearly half of the population in poverty, as well as from the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s economy has collapsed in recent months, with the local currency plummeting against the dollar, businesses closing en masse and poverty soaring at the same alarming rate as unemployment.

The explosions also come as Lebanon awaits a UN tribunal’s verdict Friday on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri, killed in a huge truck bomb attack.

Meanwhile, leaders across the world expressed their grief and condolences to the victims.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured.”

United States President Donald Trump said his military generals told him they “seem to feel” that the massive explosion was in fact a bomb attack.

The country’s worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war has sparked months of street demonstrations against the government.

(With inputs from agency)