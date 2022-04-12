Multiple shot in New York train station incident

On Tuesday, at least 16 people have been injured and 5 were shot in a shooting incident at a subway station in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, where “several undetonated devices” were recovered by the authorities, reported by AFP News Agency.

According to FDNY and police said, the horrific attack broke out during morning rush hour around 8:30 a.m. on a Manhattan-bound N train at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, where authorities discovered several undetonated devices.

A NYC police spokesperson told Reuters that officers were responding to the scene, but did not have details on the number of individuals shot.

The New York City fire department gave a toll of “13 injuries at this time,” while ABC News quoted police sources as saying at least five people were shot in the incident at the station.

The police department on twitter reported that there were “NO active explosive devices at this time.”

The NYPD tweeted, urging witnesses to contact a police tip line with any information.”Please stay clear of the area.”

NY governor Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the “developing” situation. She also tweeted,

“First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues,”

ABC News reported that police were investigating whether a smoke device was detonated, and that police are hunting for the suspect.

To idebtify the suspect, the NYPD’s bomb squad was on the scene investigating, and authorities were currently scouring MTA surveillance.

The people who got injured were taken to NYU Langone of Brooklyn and Methodist Hospital, officials said.

Mayor Eric Adams has been briefed on the incident, a spokesman said.

(Inputs from AFP, ANI)

.