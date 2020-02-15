At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed and over 23 others injured after the vehicle they were travelling fell into a ditch in southwest Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Friday.

The accident took place on Khuzdar-Jhal Magsi highway near the Bareja area of Jhal Magsi district in the province when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding and it plunged into a ditch, The Express Tribune said in a report.

Deputy Commissioner Sharjeel Noor said that the victims were travelling to Jhal Magsi from Lasbela to attend a wedding reception when the incident happened.

As per the initial reports, 10 people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries later in hospital.

Some of the critically injured were taken to the hospitals in Larkana in Sindh, it added.

The bodies of the dead were handed over to the family members after completion of medico-legal formalities.

In a separate incident, two persons were dead in a head-on collision between two vehicles near the Sarsand area of Panjgur district in Balochistan.

Last year, in August, at least 24 people, including women and children, were killed after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In 2017, a bus carrying over 50 wedding guests met with an accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province that left at least six people dead and 40 injured.

Road accidents happen in Pakistan mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures.

According to the figures available with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, road accidents killed an average of 15 people every day across the country over a decade from 2005 to 2015.