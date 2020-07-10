At least 12 people were killed and 19 others missing in multiple landslides caused due to incessant rains in western Nepal, according to the police on Friday.

Seven people, including three children, lost their lives due to landslides in Sarangkot and Hemjan areas of Pokhara city in Kaski district.

Five of them were killed after a landslide swept away a house in Sarangkot area in Pokhara in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

Around 10 people were injured in the same incident and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, they said.

In two separate incidents of landslides on Thursday night, three members of a family were killed in Besishahar of Lamjung district and two others lost their lives in Aathbiskot area of Rukum district.

Narayani and other major rivers in the country have swollen due to the continuous downpour for the last 48 hours.

Meteorological Department has forecast that the monsoon rains will last for another three days.

Last year, heavy rainfall claimed over 90 lives, while 29 others were missing and several injured in Nepal.

In 2016, floods and landslides in Nepal left at least 77 people dead while hundreds of others were forced to flee their homes as torrential monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the country.

The annual monsoon rains, which normally start in June and continue through September often result in casualties in Nepal.