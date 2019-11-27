At least ten suspected migrants were found alive from the back of a truck after it was intercepted by police in the Cambridgeshire country in Eastern England on Tuesday, according to police.

One of the two persons detained in connection with the incident has been held on suspicion of facilitating unlawful immigration, police added.

“Police were called to reports of concerns for ten people travelling westbound in a lorry on the A14. Officers stopped the vehicle at the Shell garage in Godmanchester,” the police said in a statement, as cited by Sputnik.

The statement further said that the passengers were taken to a hospital but no one is believed to have serious injuries.

“Two people have been arrested – one on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration and the other for suspected firearms offences,” the police said.

Immigration services had been informed about the incident, police further noted.

Last week, 25 migrants were found in a refrigerated container on a boat sailing to Britain by Dutch ferry crew, forcing the vessel to return to port in the Netherlands.

In October, 39 bodies were found, all believed to be Vietnamese migrants, were discovered in the back of a refrigerated truck near London.

Two people have been charged in Britain and eight in Vietnam over the deaths. The container in which the bodies were found had arrived on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

