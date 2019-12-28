At least ten soldiers were killed and four others injured after bomb exploded near an Army checkpoint in Afghanistan’s Helmand province on Saturday.

The blast took place on Saturday at the checkpoint located in Sangin district, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this week, at least seven soldiers were killed and six security personnel injured after Taliban insurgents attacked a joint military camp in the country’s northern Balkh province.

On Monday, one US soldier was killed in a Taliban attack in neighbouring Kunduz province.

Taliban militants, who ruled the country before being ousted in late 2001, renewed armed insurgency, killing government troops as well as civilians.

Last month, two US service members were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.

In October 2017, one US service member was killed and six US soldiers were injured after the coalition’s helicopter crashed in Logar.

There are still 13,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, most of them involved in a mission to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces in their fight against the Taliban and the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan.