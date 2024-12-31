10 killed in passenger bus crash in Pakistan’s Punjab

At least 10 people were killed and over seven others injured when a passenger bus overturned in the Attock district of Pakistan’s Punjab province on Monday, police officials said.

The accident took place on the motorway near Fateh Jang area of the district when the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle due to a tyre burst, leading to the tragic crash, officials from National Highways and Motorway Police said.

Women and children are among the victims of the unfortunate accident, the officials said, adding that the bus was on its way to the federal capital Islamabad from the eastern Bahawalpur district when it met the accident.

Upon receiving the information, police, along with rescue workers, reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where two passengers were said to be in critical condition.

Earlier on Monday morning, a passenger van and trailer collided with each other in Naushahro Feroze district of the country’s southern Sindh province, leaving six people dead on the spot and at least 15 others wounded.

Earlier on June 25, 2023, at least 10 people were killed and over 40 others were injured when two passenger buses collided in the Nawab Shah district of Sindh province, media reports said.

The accident had occurred in the district’s Daur area when the two buses, travelling in opposite directions on a single-lane road, had overtaken two different vehicles at the same time, resulting in the crash.

Passengers trapped in the bus were pulled out, and the injured were rushed to the local hospitals.

One of the buses was reportedly travelling from Peshawar to Karachi, while the other one was heading towards Punjab province from Karachi.

Similarly, on June 9, 2022, at least three people were killed and 10 others injured after a truck collided with a passenger bus in the Narowal district of Punjab province, the country’s state media reported.

According to the reports, the accident had taken place in Kartarpur town of the district due to overspeeding of the truck.

The victims had been shifted to a local hospital, rescue workers told local media.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads, and negligence of road safety measures.