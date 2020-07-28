At least one person was killed and two others were injured on Tuesday in a magnetic mine blast that targeted a police vehicle in Kabul, according to the police.

The incident took place at around 7.15 a.m. in the Afghan capital’s Badam Bagh area in PD4, TOLO News reported.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing,” the police added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Tuesday’s blast comes a month after two Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) staffers were killed in an explosion in Kabul.

Earlier in June, a well-known imam and a worshipper were killed and two others injured in a prayer-time bombing at a popular mosque in Kabul’s fortified Green Zone.

In May, dozens were killed and many injured in an explosion that took place near a hospital in Kabul.

In July 2019, a senior PPS officer Gen. Abdul Ghaffar died days after being injured in a roadside mine explosion in Kabul’s Qala-e-Zaman Khan neighbourhood.