At least one person was killed and several others were critically injured on Wednesday after gunfire broke out in downtwon Seattle, near a popular tourist area, according to the police.

According to local media, at least one suspect was being sought in connection with the mass shooting that took place near a McDonalds fast food restaurant, just blocks away from the Pike Place Market.

“Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine,” the Seattle Police Department took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted “Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured.”

Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman at Harborview Medical Center, said a woman was in critical condition, a man was in serious condition and five other men were in satisfactory condition with gunshot wounds to the legs, chest, buttocks and abdomen.

People were running behind the register, taking cover. He hustled five or six customers inside a back storage area, along with a coworker.

Police ordered people to stay out of the area and shut down a subway station as they searched for a suspect.

It’s the third downtown Seattle shooting in two days. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in a mall stairwell on Tuesday afternoon, who later died at a hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, police shot a person in another area of downtown Seattle.

