Twenty-two-year-old Vaishali Rameshbabu has harboured a long-standing dream of becoming a Grandmaster (GM), the highest title awarded by the World Chess Federation (FIDE). However, she has felt somewhat frustrated by the time it has taken her to reach this milestone, especially considering that her younger brother, Praggnanandhaa, achieved the title at just 12 years and 7 months of age.

India has not produced a new woman GM since 2011, and out of the country’s 82 existing Grandmasters, only two are women. Vaishali, with an Elo rating of 2431, earned her first GM norm in 2019 and the second in May 2022. However, she still needs to complete a third norm and surpass a 2500 Elo rating.

Observing her brother’s journey closely, Vaishali now understands that becoming a GM is just the first step. Balancing her academic pursuits with chess has been challenging, and she admits to not always making the most of the opportunities that have come her way.

Advertisement

Vaishali has already achieved significant milestones in her chess career. She won the Girls’ World Youth Chess Championship in the Under-12 category in 2012 and the Under-14 category in 2015. In 2016, she was bestowed with the title of Woman International Master (WIM), and in 2018, she became a Woman Grandmaster (WGM) after completing her final norm in a tournament in Riga, Latvia.

In 2020, Vaishali was a part of the Indian team that clinched the gold medal at the Online Olympiad, marking India’s first-ever medal in the event. She also attained the title of International Master (IM) in 2021.

In 2022, Vaishali secured her second Grandmaster norm by emerging victorious at the 8th Fischer Memorial tournament. She further demonstrated her skills by defeating prominent chess players, including Bibisara Assaubayeva and Harika Dronavalli, in the FIDE Women’s Speed Chess Championship.

Vaishali’s achievements extend beyond individual tournaments. She played a pivotal role on Board 3 for the Indian Women’s team during the 44th Chess Olympiad, contributing to the team’s bronze medal win.

Continuing to excel in the game, Vaishali participated in the Tata Steel Challengers 2023, where she achieved notable victories against highly rated Grandmasters. Her impressive performance secured her twelfth place overall in the standings.

As Vaishali pursues her goal of becoming a Grandmaster, she serves as an inspiration for aspiring chess players, especially women, and aims to make significant contributions to the growth and recognition of chess in India.