In recent news, the late Michele Marsh, who tragically lost her battle with breast cancer, is once again making headlines. This time, it is due to the passing of her husband, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, during his underwater expedition in the North Atlantic. Nargeolet was exploring the remnants of the historic Titanic shipwreck, which sank many decades ago. As we strive to bring you information about the lives of those who have passed, let’s take a closer look at who Michele Marsh was.

During her time, Marsh was a highly acclaimed American broadcast journalist, renowned for her contributions to various television news programs based in New York City. She embarked on her career in 1979 at the age of 25, joining WCBS-TV as a reporter and later becoming the co-anchor of Channel 2 News’ Saturday night editions.

Raised in a military family in suburban Detroit, Marsh’s parents were Howard Marsh, an insurance salesman, and Gloria Gadd. She had two brothers, Ronnie and John, both of whom suffered from hemophilia and passed away at young ages. Michele Marsh also shared the same condition, a rare genetic disorder that hindered blood clotting.

Marsh gained recognition within the broadcasting community for her unwavering determination to stand up for herself in the newsroom, even in the face of adversity. However, her steadfastness resulted in her being demoted on two occasions. Eventually, she made the decision to resign from journalism and pursue an independent life.

Michele Marsh was married to Paul-Henri Nargeolet after a brief courtship, following her first divorce. Prior to that, she had been married to Nathaniel Price Paschall. Michele Marsh had a son named John from her previous marriage.

Michele Marsh passed away in 2017 at the age of 63 due to complications related to breast cancer. Her home in South Kent, Connecticut served as the location of her final days.