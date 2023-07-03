Who is Melanie Nowak, wife of Paris Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun?

As France boils, one of its victims became the Paris Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun’s wife Melanie Nowak and their children. Vincent Jeanbrun is a prominent figure in French politics and the mayor of a district in Paris. His wife Melanie Nowak recently got attacked and broke her leg, while one of her children was also injured in the attack which could have been far more deadly had they not escaped.

At the time, Melanie and her kids attempted to escape, the attackers launched ordinance fireworks, intensifying the danger they faced. Melanie Nowak and her children immediately got hospitalised.

Yesterday some attackers in France tried to set fire to the home of a suburban Paris Mayor’s home overnight and fired rockets. According to the investigation, the target was Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun who was not present at his house.

The incident has caused across-the-board shock and is being treated as attempted murder. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne described it as intolerable. Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun was not at home.

Recently France has seen violent protests after police killed a teenager on Tuesday.

The suspects in the incident in L’Haÿ-les-Roses, south of Paris, have not been identified. To control the protests, around 45,000 police were deployed in France on Saturday

However, there were more than 700 arrests across the country and more than 800 fires were lit by rioters during the course of the night, officials said.

Mr Jeanbrun has urged the French government earlier to impose a state of emergency in response to the riots, which President Emmanuel Macron has so far declined to do.