Who is Mayank Dixit, casting director & Salman Khan’s ‘Yuvvraaj’ assistant?

Mayank Dixit is a well-known casting director and acting coach, who suffered from severe injuries on his neck and head after being beaten up by a group of men in Delhi Laxmi Nager the accused is yet to be identified Delhi police are investigating the matter. He has been an assistant to Salman Khan for the movie Yuvvraaj.

Who is Mayank Dixit?

Mayank Dixit was born and raised in New Delhi, after completing Bachelors in Journalism and Mass Communication with a Diploma in Theatre Acting. He undertook to filmmaking and casting while he was in Mumbai.

During his constructive years, he assisted many reputed directors. He also cast actors for a few well-known projects in Indian films like Subhash Ghai in his film‘Yuvraaj’ and casting for his film ‘Kaanchi’.

He took several acting workshops while casting for and assisting well-known director Rajan Khosa on ‘Gattu’ ,The film “Gattu” has been honoured with a special mention under the “Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk” category at the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival.

He has been casting and holding acting workshops for films and television commercials for years now he wants to do direction.