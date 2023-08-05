Who is Mahek Bukhari? TikTok influencer and her mom convicted of double murder

A TikTok star, 24-yr-old Mahek Bukhari is a a social media influencer with more than 120,000 followers. She occasionally appeared with her 46-yr-old mother Ansreen Bukhari on TikTok. Mahek, known to her followers as Maya, shared regular fashion updates on TikTok.

However, after the glitz of online fame, she, along with her mother, now faces significant prison sentences after being found guilty of killing two young men in a high-speed automobile chase.

Her mother Ansreen admitted to her about her relationship with her 21-year-old lover and that he was blackmailing her after they ended the relationship.

If Ansreen would not repay the £3,000 Saqib Hussain spent on dates with her, he threatened to send her husband sex films.

The court was informed that the mother and daughter “set a trap” by setting up “an ambush” meeting at a supermarket parking lot in Leicester. The women arrived in an Audi with other acquaintances in their car.

Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, also 21, did not get out of their Skoda. When they left, they were followed by other cars.

By the time the two men, reached the A46 duel carriageway, the Audi had reached speeds of almost 100mph.

“They’re trying to ram us off the road,” Hussain is heard saying in a panicked 999 call played to jurors during the Bukharis’ trial.

“Please, I’m begging you, I’m going to die.” These were his last words before the call cut with a loud bang.

Shortly after midnight on February 11, 2022, the car “virtually split in two” and caught fire after colliding with a tree at the Six Hills junction near Leicester.

Mahek made up a story, when the police showed up at her residence, about where she had been the night of the accident, saying, “First we stayed here and then we went straight to Nottingham.”

In an interview with police after being arrested, she admitted to being on the road that night but said, “As soon as I turn around, the silver car is gone”.

The silver automobile veered to the opposite side of the dual carriageway, away from me. I missed both the automobile and the bang.

Mahek acknowledged lying to police frequently during her trial.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish of the Leicestershire Police stated, “I think sometimes it’s been really difficult for the families to understand, to hear conflicting perspectives. No genuine acknowledgement of guilt or sympathy for the young men who died.