Who is Joker Felix? TikTok star accused in Bangalore double-murder

Bengaluru was shaken by a sensational double murder that unfolded at the premises of Aironics Media Private Limited. Subramanyam Phanindra, the managing director, and Vinu Kumar, the chief executive officer of the tech company, were brutally stabbed to death by a former employee. The assailants, armed with multiple weapons including a machete, sword, and small knife, forcibly entered the office located in Amruthahalli, north Bengaluru.

The main suspect, identified as Shabarish, used the moniker “Joker Felix” and drew inspiration from the DC Comics villain, The Joker. Following the gruesome act, Shabarish posted the news as a status update on his Instagram account, where he has a significant following. He describes himself as a fashion model and “Kannada rapper” and maintains a YouTube channel where he shares Kannada rap songs.

The motive behind the murders remains unclear, although Shabarish’s social media posts suggest a sense of revenge against those he considers “bad people.” The suspect’s posts, which include references to hurting “this planet peoples,” raise questions about his mental state and potential grievances.

Shabarish, took to Instagram to share his thoughts. According to a News9 report, he posted an Instagram story expressing his disdain for what he referred to as “flatters and cheaters” in society. He claimed to have targeted those he believed to be “bad people,” asserting that he never intended to harm any “good people.” Along with his message, he shared a news clipping of the murder, adding further intrigue to the case.

Law enforcement authorities swiftly apprehended all three suspects involved in the double murder. Vinny Reddy and Santosh were identified as the accomplices of Shabarish.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working diligently to uncover the complete truth behind this chilling crime.