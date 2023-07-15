Who is Chand Burke? Bollywood actress and Ranveer Singh’s grandmother

Ranveer Singh, known for his powerhouse performances, has an intriguing family background that many are unaware of. You might not be aware but an important figure in his family played a significant role in the world of Indian cinema. Meet Chand Burke, Ranveer Singh’s paternal grandmother, who left a lasting mark in Bollywood during the 1940s.

Chand Burke, born into a Christian family in Pakistan, was the youngest among her twelve siblings. Right from a young age, she displayed remarkable talents in studying, dancing, and even acting. Starting her career as a child artist in the vibrant Lahore film industry, Chand soon rose to prominence and became widely known as “the Dancing Lily of Punjab” in the Punjabi film scene.

However, Chand Burke’s journey took a turn with the partition of India, which compelled her to migrate to Mumbai, then known as Bombay. Despite the challenges she faced due to the upheaval, Chand’s determination and passion for acting remained unwavering. It was in Bollywood that she made her debut under the guidance of the legendary actor Raj Kapoor in the critically acclaimed film, “Boot Polish” (1954).

In “Boot Polish,” Chand Burke portrayed the role of a cruel aunt who tormented her orphaned niece and nephew, played by Baby Naaz and Rattan Kumar. The film’s powerful storyline and the remarkable performances by the cast garnered significant praise. Baby Naaz even earned a special mention at the 1955 Cannes Film Festival, a testament to the film’s impact on the global stage.

Beyond her acting career, Chand Burke’s personal life also had its fair share of ups and downs. She was initially married to film writer Niranjan, but their union ended in divorce in 1954. Later, she found love again and married Sundar Singh Bhavani, a businessman. Together, they were blessed with two children, Tonya and Jagjit, who is none other than Ranveer Singh’s father.