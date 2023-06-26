Aishwarya Arjun, the daughter of Arjun Sarja, has been making headlines recently due to her upcoming wedding with Thambi Ramaiah’s son, Umapathy Ramaiah who is an actor, director, and comedian. This joyful news in Aishwarya’s life has garnered a lot of attention from her fans, prompting us to explore more about her background and accomplishments.

Reportedly, she was in a long relationship with Umapathy. According to the reports circulating in the media Aishwarya and Umapathy will get married in February 2024.

Aishwarya Arjun was born in Bengaluru, Karnataka. She also has a younger sister named Anjana. She is the granddaughter of Shakti Prasad and Kalatapsvi Rajesh respectively. Her cousins are Chiranjeevi Sarja and Dhruva Sarja, both popular actors in Kannada.

Aishwarya Arjun did her schooling at Sacred Heart Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Church Park, Chennai, and her Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) from Stella Maris College, Chennai. She has studied Fashion Management/Technology at Birmingham City University, Birmingham, England.

Aishwarya Arjun made her debut as an actress in 2013. However, her next few films failed to perform well at the box office. She was last seen in Prema Baraha, a Tamil-Kannada bilingual, directed by Arjun Sarja. The film ran successfully in Karnataka, as per reports. Aishwarya is in the news due to her impending wedding.

So far, Aishwarya and Umapathy have not issued any comment on their relationship. An official confirmation is still awaited.

On the professional front, Aishwarya debuted in 2013 in an action comedy — Pattathu Yaanai. She later got a chance to do a couple of more movies, but they were not appreciated by the audience.