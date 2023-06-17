Who is Aaliya Siddiqui, the confirmed Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, has recently confirmed her participation in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Salman Khan.

Aaliya and Nawazuddin were married for 19 years and have two children together. However, their relationship turned sour some time ago, leading to a public showdown. Currently, they are in the midst of divorce proceedings.

Despite their differences, Nawazuddin and Aaliya have managed to move on with their lives. They maintain communication for the sake of their son and daughter. Aaliya, along with her two children, resides in Dubai. The court has instructed Nawazuddin to provide for their education and living expenses in Dubai.

Recently, Aaliya broke her silence regarding her new relationship. She posted a picture on social media, which garnered significant attention. According to various reports, Aaliya is dating a Dubai-based man of Italian ethnicity.

Who is Aaliya?

Aaliya Siddiqui was born into a Hindu Brahmin family on April 18, 1977, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Her father’s name is Kishor Pandey, while her mother’s name is not known.

Aaliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui tied the knot on March 17, 2010. The couple had two children named Yaani and Shora. However, they decided to part ways in 2020 during the lockdown.

Aaliya Siddiqui Career

In terms of her career, Aaliya Siddiqui is a graduate and has made notable contributions in production. She has worked on films like “Laxman Rekha” and “Holy Cow,” both released in 2022.

Aaliya & Nawazuddin Siddiqui Controversy

The legal dispute between Aaliya and Nawazuddin has been ongoing for the past few months. After Aaliya’s recent video, Nawazuddin released a statement denying all the claims. He took to social media and expressed, “I am termed a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is that all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children.”

Nawazuddin also mentioned that people are trying to tarnish his image by only hearing one side of the story. He clarified that he and Aaliya have been divorced for quite some time and have not been together. Nawazuddin claims that Aaliya has been receiving Rs. 10 lakhs per year for the past two years. In his statement, he expressed his commitment to ensuring the safety of his children while maintaining his faith in the legal system.