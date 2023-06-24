Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the state dinner hosted by President Biden and First Lady Biden at the White House. PM Modi also delivered a historic speech at the U.S. Congress. His speech got 79 rounds of applause and 15 standing ovations. Among those clapping for PM Modi was one of his staunchest critics Democrat Pramila Jayakar.

Earlier though, Pramila Jayapal along with US Senator Chris Van Hollen had led a bicameral letter urging President Joe Biden to “discuss the need to protect human rights and democratic values in India during his meeting with PM Modi.”

The letter was written on June 20 and it was signed by 75 members of the US Congress. But it was supported more by the entire Indian National Congress.

Who is Pramila Jayapal?

Pramila Jayapal who is known for her anti-India bias, is a Democrat US Representative from Washington 7th district since 2017. From 2015 to 2017, she represented the 37th legislative district in the Washington State Senate. She is the first Indian-American female to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is not only the first woman from her district to serve in Congress, but also the first Asian American to represent Washington at the federal level.

At the State Dinner hosted for PM Modi, there were many Indian-origin Americans who attended the event including Sunder Pichai, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayakar, and others. Mukesh Ambani was also part of that event.