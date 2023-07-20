Who is Arshad Khan, famous chaiwala? Opens his cafe in London

A Pakistani tea vendor named Arshad Khan with blue eyes rose to fame overnight in 2016 after a photographer by the name of Jiah Ali posted a photo of him online. At that time, many drew similarities of his appearance to a younger Tom Cruise of the days of Top Gun.

Arshad Khan, a chai seller, is currently in the news once more since he also operates a cafe in London.

Arshad Khan, who gained fame in 2016 for his killer looks, has launched Cafe Chaiwala on Ilford Lane in East London, which is home to a large Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi population. According to a news release from the café, the establishment features traditional and cultural South Asian themes, including truck art, a hand-decorated Vespa, desi paintings on the walls, and an ambience that is both modern and Dhabba-style.

Advertisement

Khan revealed information about the cafe, saying, “My visit is being arranged, and I would want to brew tea for my devoted admirers. The number of inquiries for a visit to London has reached thousands. On Ilford Lane, our first international chai establishment has just opened, and the response has been tremendous. With the Durrani brothers, we chose to start from Ilford Lane because it is home to many Chai-loving Pakistanis and Indians. I’ll soon be in person in London.

Following the viral success of his images, Mr. Khan received innumerable modelling and acting offers. While he did dabble in the entertainment industry, the chaiwala launched his first café in 2020 under the name “Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop” in Islamabad.

In a recent interview with Urdu News, he stated that the title “chaiwala” has a special meaning to him because it is a crucial component of who he is and serves as a convenient reminder of his journey.